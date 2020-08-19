Jose Fitchett Trevino
San Angelo - Jose Fitchett Trevino, 88, and Adela Flores Trevino, 82, of San Angelo went to be with their heavenly father two days apart from each other. Adela passed away on Saturday, August 15 and Jose passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Likely fitting for these two, considering they never spent much time away from each other. Adela Flores Trevino, was born on October 9, 1937 in San Angelo, Texas to Francisco and Paula Flores. Adela had a passion for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will always be remembered for the bond she had with her family, her wonderful cooking, and owning any dance floor she got on. Adela is preceded in death by her son; Tommy Rodriguez; her granddaughter, Stephanie Rodriguez; her sisters, Eva Ramirez and Pauline Robles; her brothers, Nick, Henry, and Noe Flores. She is survived by her children, Gloria Cruz and husband Benny, Robert Rodriguez and wife Rosalinda, David Rodriguez and wife Margaret, Eugene Rodriguez and wife Sara, Eddie Rodriguez and wife Mandy, and daughter in law, Linda Rodriguez. Adela is also survived by her sister, Stella Flores; her brothers, Tony Flores and Richard Flores.
Jose Fitchett Trevino, was born on February 12, 1932 in Bronte, Texas to Bartolome Trevino and Rumalda Fitchett. Jose thoroughly enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. Jose will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, great dance moves and his golf profession. He is preceded in death by his son, Joe Trevino Jr.; his granddaughter, Thana Trevino, and great grandson, Baby Joseph Anthony Balderramos. He is survived by his daughters, Yolanda Chavez, Joane Sainez and Melissa Trevino; his sons, Robert Trevino, Michael Trevino, and Larry Trevino and wife Olga. Jose is also survived by 5 sisters and one brother.
Jose and Adela spent 36 wonderful years together. They were proud members of St. Mary's Catholic Church and loved dancing and spending time with both of their families. Together they are survived by thirty-two grandchildren, fifty-two great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren, with 1 on the way. They are also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private family only funeral services will be held at the same time. A rosary will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 7 pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
