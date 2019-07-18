|
Jose Fuentes
San Angelo - Jose Fuentes, 77 of San Angelo, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 15th. He was born on November 19, 1941 in Midland, Texas to Camilo and Hortencia Fuentes. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Fuentes, his sons Joe Fuentes, Chris Fuentes and wife Lindsey Fuentes, and daughter Camille Noriega and husband Tony Noriega, grandchildren Zane, Dustyn, Jordan, Chandler, Amber, Christopher, Ashlie, Monica, Stacy and Victoria, brothers Albert and Johnny.
Visitation will be held all day on Thursday, July 18th at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel from 9 am to 8 pm. Mass will be held at 10 am Friday, July 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 18, 2019