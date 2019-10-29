|
|
Jose "Joe" Gonzales
San Angelo - Jose "Joe" Gonzales passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 73. Joe was born to Juan and Ramona Gonzales in Brady, TX, on August 30, 1946. He moved to Kenosha, WI in 1965 and worked for Chrysler Motors for 30 years before retiring to San Angelo in 2002. Joe and his wife, Rose were married in 1966 and have been happily married for 53 years.
In his free time he loved fishing, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and cheering for his favorite teams the Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife Rose, his children Monica, John (Ashley), Manuel, Joseph (Candi) and his mother-in-law, Beatrice Recendez; his grandchildren Travis (Patricia) Gonzales, Mercedez (Rafael) Rassi, Jayla Dickerson, Baylee Fernandez, Tyler and Jacob Gonzales; and his great grandchildren Edmund and Owen Gonzales, and Stella and Ignatius Rassi; his siblings Margaret Martinez, Bertha (Patrick) Quiroz, Maria Elena Muniz, Olga Carrillo, Lupe Ortiz, and Alfredo (Noemi) Gonzales.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Onesimo Gonzales.
A rosary will be held will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019