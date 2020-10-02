Jose Jesus Ramos, II
San Angelo - Jose Jesus Ramos II, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from a longtime illness of diabetes and Alzheimer's.
Public viewing will from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020, at St Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Ramos was born June 5, 1946 in El Paso to Jose Jesus Ramos Sr. and Eulojia Ramos. Joe was married to the love of his life, Dolores Ramos for 46 years. Joe served in the US Navy as a radioman on the USS Buckley during the Vietnam War. Joe's legacy of Expertise will live on at Tejas Mfg. Co. Joe worked for Levi Strauss for several years. Moving from one plant to another where his expertise was needed, he worked in San Angelo, El Paso, and San Antonio. He loved to play golf with all his friends and of course socialize with them afterwards.
Survivors include his wife, Doloris Ramos of the home, a son, Jason Ramos of San Angelo; and two grandchildren, Jason Cory Ramos and Jade Ali Ramos both of San Angelo. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Joe Ramos, III.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Springs Memory Care and Hospice for all their kind care and attention. Joe and Doloris would like to especially thank their grandson, Cory for his loving care and many cherished walks they took together while Cory patiently waited for his grandpa Joe to catch up.
