Jose L. "Jody" Martinez, Jr.
San Angelo - Jose L. "Jody" Martinez, Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Wake Service at 6:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Martinez was born June 26, 1960 in San Angelo. He was a lifelong resident of San Angelo where he was a 1978 graduate of Central High School. Jody received his associate degree from Pan-Am University. He was a Catholic. Jody was a gifted baseball player receiving a scholarship to Ranger Junior College, an avid golfer and loved all sports. Jody loved playing music and could be heard at all hours of the day and night and enjoyed hanging out and playing guitar with his brother, Jeffery. He was a private soul, enjoying his private time. Jody was well versed in many subjects and shared his thoughts and opinions.
Survivors include his mother, Julia Martinez; his sister, Josie Heath and husband Eddie; his two brothers, Jesse Martinez and wife Jo Ann, and Jeffery Martinez and wife Barbara all of San Angelo; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jose L. "Joe" Martinez, Sr. and a brother, Jose Juan Martinez.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019