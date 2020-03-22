|
|
Jose Luiz Hernandez
San Angelo - Jose Luiz Hernandez, 29, passed away on March 19, 2020 in New Mexico.
Jose was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Antonio and Rosalva San Juan on September 29, 1990. Jose's family moved, not long after, to San Angelo where he attended and graduated from Central High School. Jose was a tremendously hard worker and started working in various jobs, always holding an extremely strong work ethic. Jose had two children Isaiah and Isabella who he loved with all his heart.
Jose is survived by two Children Isaiah Hernandez, and Isabella Naveh Hernandez; his Mother Rosalva Hernandez; his Father Antonio San Juan; and Siblings Antonio San Juan, Angelica San Juan, Antonio San Juan Jr., Wilfrido "Fred" San Juan, Javier San Juan, Maria San Juan, Dalila San Juan, and Marcelo San Juan; his Grandparents; numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins; and host close loving friends.
A come and go visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with no more than 10 people in attendance at one time to abide by the directives given by the State of Texas and the City of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020