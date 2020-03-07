Services
San Angelo - Jose Munoz Cardenas, Sr., 68, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home with his family surrounding him with Love. "God has opened His arms because He needed a baker in Heaven"

Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, and from 8:30 AM until 8:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020, with the rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Charles C. Greenwell, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Cardenas was born December 5, 1951, in San Angelo to Elijio and Enedina Cardenas. Jose was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict from 1968 until 1971. Jose married Cynthia Hogeda on May 24, 1969, in San Angelo. After he discharged from the army he worked in construction, working for Western Iron Works. Jose realized his passion was to be a baker, he began working for M System, Buddies, Winn-Dixie and Furr's. In 1998 Jose opened a family business "Heavenly Donuts", when he semiretired he worked at Texas Test Fleet. The most important thing to him was his family. He enjoyed boat riding, camping, gambling and traveling. He never met a stranger; he would strike up a conversation with anyone. Jose was a member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Elijio Cardenas.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cynthia of the home; two daughters, Brenda Andrade and husband Robert, and Jennifer Cardenas and companion Ruben Contreras; his son, Joe Cardenas, Jr. and wife Nalda; eight grandchildren, Bill Goedde, Jessica Torres, Kimberly Gonzales, Gabriel Cardenas, Joe Michael Cardenas, Emily Hill, Marissa Hill, and Jonathan Cardenas; five great grandchildren, Damien Martinez, Chloe Lopez, Scarlett Gonzalez, Jesse James Cardenas, and Julius Cardenas; his mother Enedina Cardenas; two sisters, Rosalinda Rivas and Eva Escobedo; and a brother, Carlos Cardenas. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Rehab in Abilene, Kindred Hospice of San Angelo and to family and friends who supported us through this difficult time.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
