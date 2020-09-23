1/1
Josefina Arroyo Lopez
Josefina Arroyo Lopez

San Angelo - "I am at peace, my soul's at rest There is no need for tears For with your love, I was so blessed For all those many years."

Josefina Arroyo Lopez went to be with the Lord on September 23,2020 in San Angelo Tx.

She was born in Wall TX, to Toribio and Margarita (Frausto) Arroyo on March 20 1953.

Survivors are her children, daughter Wendy Castro and husband Noe and Grandchildren Ariel Castro, Nadia Castro, Apryl Castro, Jasmine Castro and fiancé Marc Cabrera and Great Grandchildren Steven Shaw and Gracelynn Cabrera. Son Fidencio Jr. Lopez and Grandchildren Justine Lopez and Luke Lopez. She is proceeded in death by her parents, 4 siblings and other family members.

Her surviving siblings include Toribio Arroyo Jr. and his wife Juanita; Albert Arroyo; Maria Sepeda; Tomasa Garcia; Enriqueta Ornelas and her husband Phillip; Yolanda Gonzales and her husband Manuel and several niece is a nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Cheruku & staff and St Gabriels's Hospice and staff of San Angelo and Shaffer funeral home. We would also like to thank Adriana & Juan Castillo for caring for her during this time .

Psalm 91




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
