Joseph Alvin Witcpalek
San Angelo - Joseph Alvin Witcpalek went to be with the Lord October 8, 2019. He was born April 15, 1936 to Joseph W. Witcpalek and Alvina Lohrey Witcpalek in Algoma, WI. He retired with full honors from the United States Air Force in Antigo, WI. He proudly served 22 years including a tour in Vietnam War. After retirement he was active in the Birnamwood Snowmobile Trails Club. He was a fix it man and loved helping neighbors and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and would tell stories with the best of them! His garden was always plentiful and he shared with neighbors and the nursing home.
He followed his daughter and family to Texas in 2004, his loves were here but his heart stayed in Wisconsin. In Texas he made a home on Dove Creek where he loved the wild life and stayed busy on his tractor. He loved his four great-grandsons and enjoyed every minute of giving them candy and gator rides.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Witcpalek; his brother-in-law, Glen Magle; and his son-in-law, Brian Bubba Ward. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Ward; grandson, Bubba Ward Sr. (Michaey); Granddaughter, Karah Bowles (Chet); sister, Fern Magle; sister-in-law, Verna Witcpalek; four great-grandsons, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 12th, 2019 at 2pm at a private location. Please contact a family member if you wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of San Angelo or you favorite charity.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019