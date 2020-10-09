"J.L." Joseph Louis Alexander
Bronte - Joseph Louis "J.L." Alexander, 90, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9am to 12pm at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Bronte.
J.L. was born on July 7, 1930 in Bronte, Texas to his parents Walter Monroe Alexander and Martha Warner.
J.L. graduated from Bronte High School in 1948, as well as San Angelo Junior College in 1956. He received two BBA Degrees in 1958 when graduating from The University of Texas at Austin. He remained a lifelong fan of U.T. after graduating. J.L. served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 through 1953. He was a member and the past president of The Downtown Sertoma Club of Fort Worth. He was also a member and past president of the Fort Worth Longhorn Club.
J.L. was an avid golfer and was a past member of Glen Garden Country Club Fort Worth, Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Woodhaven Country Club Fort Worth, Ozona Country Club and Coke County Golf Association in Bronte. He was also an avid supporter of the high school athletic programs at both Ozona and Bronte. When able, he attended most all football, volleyball and basketball games.
He was a retired Vice-President of the First National Bank of Fort Worth, Texas (which is now Bank Of America) with twenty five years of service with them. J.L. was also a former employee of San Angelo National Bank and Teas State Bank of Austin.
J.L. was a member of Central Baptist Church in Bronte, Texas. Preceding J.L. in death are his parents, his brothers, Norman Alexander and Eddie Alexander; his sisters, Montie Sanker, Doris Conley, Mary Webster and Juanita Alexander; and his niece, Pam Sanker.
He is survived by his brother, Billy Alexander and wife Rena; nephews, Wayne and Beverly Alexander, Ricky and Darolynn Webster; nieces, Sheri and Ray Hill, Linda Conley, Pat Weatherby, Terry and Scott Morrow. J.L. is also survived by a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
