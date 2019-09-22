|
|
Joseph (Jody) Murray
San Angelo - A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 2:00PM at Harper Funeral Home for my sweet son Joseph (Jody) Murray.
Jody left this world on September 19, 2019, at the age of 47, from a massive heart attack. He passed away in the Shannon ER. Jody was born December 18, 1971, to Darrel and Barbie Murray.
He had many friends growing up and attended John Glenn Jr. High and Central High School. He graduated with Honors from Electrical School in 2016. He loved woodworking and animals. He was a sweet good-natured man.
He is survived by his mother, Barbie and special friend Larry Kline, brother, Lyle Murray and nephew, Payton Murray, in-laws, Tony and Vanna Jones and many cousins.
We will miss his laughter and wit.
Special thank you to Tony Wilkins, Renee Pyle, and Amity Webb Mitchell.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 22, 2019