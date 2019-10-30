Services
San Angelo - Joseph "Hito" Rueben Gradoz Jr., born on April 18th 1962 in beautiful Denver Colorado, went home to our Heavenly Father on October 19th 2019. He was surrounded by his family until his last breath. Joseph had a passion for art, vintage cars, and most of all life. He was a devoted father, loving brother and caring son. Joseph was preceded in death by his Father Joseph Gradoz Sr., his beloved step-father Eloy Quintana, and his nephew Issac Carlson whom he treasured. Joseph is survived by his greatest love Jane Padilla, his son Joseph Gradoz III both of San Angelo Texas, his daughter Jerah Gradoz and his granddaughter Stella Perkins both of Austin Texas, his loving mother Rose Quintana of San Angelo Texas, and his brothers and sisters: Alonzo Nieto of Clearwater Florida, Yolanda Marrow of Oakland California, Joseph Nieto and Alice Carlson both of Denver Colorado, and Lucinda Lara of San Angelo Texas and his many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. A funeral mass for Joseph will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
