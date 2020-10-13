1/1
Josephine Moran "Josie" Andros
Josephine "Josie" Moran Andros

San Angelo - Josephine "Josie" Moran Andros, 85, of San Angelo, entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2020.

Josie was born to Thomas Andros and Isabel Moran on June 16, 1935 in San Angelo. She was lovingly known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren.

She was a woman of strong faith and shared that with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to serving others and helping those in need, as reflected in the occupations she chose and how she treated people. The majority of her later years were devoted to taking care of her family, in particular, her grandchildren.

She loved to garden, to cook for her family, and to visit with her friends. She shared her love and gift of music and singing with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. and wife Yvette of Round Rock; her daughter, Bernadette Gonzalez of Laredo; five grandchildren Ariana Gonzalez, Connor Perusquia Gonzalez, Alejandro Gonzalez, Isabel Grace Gonzalez and Dylan Gonzalez; her two brothers, Tony Andros and wife Lily and Noe Cortez and Yvette; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Cruz Moran Andros, Manuel Moran Cortez, Jr; two sisters, Rafaela "Bae" Velez, and Carolyn Yaws; and her parents ,Isabel Moran Cortez and Thomas Andros.

Our family is grateful for your condolences and prayers and ask that you keep Josie in your thoughts and prayers as well.

Josie would want the health and safety of her family and friends to remain a top priority, as do we. Keeping in mind the unconventional and challenging times we live in and to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19, her immediate family will be scheduling a Memorial Service for a later and safer time. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
