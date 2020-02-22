Resources
Josephine Reyna Robles

Josephine Reyna Robles Obituary
Josephine Reyna Robles

Eden - Rosary 6 pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at Eden Funeral Home Chapel. Service is 11 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church Eden. Burial at Eden Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Albino Robles of Eden; two sons, Frank Cadena III of Batesville Mississippi and Alvino Robles Jr., of Midland; three daughters, Cynthia L. Petty of Midland, Patricia A. Payne of Roswell, NM, and Alice M. Zamora of Cedar Park; three sisters, Fannie Zapata of Brady, Diane Murray of Brady and Debbie Robles of Austin; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations to the American Kidney Foundation
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
