Joshua D. Honebrink
Joshua D. Honebrink

Webster - Thursday, July 2, 2020, age 17. Predeceased by his grandparents, Leo and Dorothy Honebrink, Charles and Cathryn Snow. He leaves his parents, David and Gay Honebrink; brother, Matthew; sister, Sarah' aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A lifelong fan of sports, Josh was most at home memorizing the names and stats of his favorite football players, playing casual games of basketball with his friends, and attending school soccer and hockey games. He excelled at math and science, and speculated on a potential career path as a medical professional - no doubt inspired by the excellent care he received both as a child, and as a young man.

The family wishes to personally thank Dr. David Korones and the excellent doctors, nurses, technicians, and service workers at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Calling hours will be held 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Friday, July 10, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Due to COVID restrictions, capacity will be limited throughout. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to alexslemonade.org or stjude.org. A Celebration of Joshua's Life will be held at a later date.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
