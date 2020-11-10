1/1
Joy Nell Evans
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Nell Evans

San Angelo - Joy Nell Evans passed from this life on November 9, 2020.

She was born in Tankersley, Texas on October 10, 1931. Her father, Luther Ratliff, farmed in Tankersley for years. Her mother, Irene, took care of their children and their home. Joy loved living on the farm for it let her be a free spirit.

On January 22, 1973, she married Richard Evans. He was the love of her life. He loved her every day for 47 years. Joy began suffering from dementia and Richard was her rock. She was able to live at home for three years because of his loving care.

Joy was born a Baptist, but when she married Richard, she joined the Methodist Church. They were active members for 45 years, and for two years the church and its members came to them.

Joy worked in the hand-winding department at Ethicon for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ollene and brother-in-law, Jake Grimes, brother Buddy Ratliff, and sister Eva Harlen.

She is survived by her four children; Nelda (Henry) Dusek, Larry (Teresa) Bale, Karen (David) Collier, and Donald Bale, grandchildren; Jenny Lawson, Lisa Bir, Brian Bale, Ben Bale, Mitch Collier, and Rhiannon Bale, great-grandchildren; Gabi, Sam, Bella, and Ellie Bir, and Hailey Lawson, and sister-in-law; Dorothy Ratliff.

The family would like to thank the Springs Memory Care staff for their loving care of our Mother. Special thanks to Linda and the Hospice staff who grew to love her. Also, the nurses on the 6th floor of Shannon Medical Center who comforted her in the final three days.

There will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please call or write a family member or friend, care for one another.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved