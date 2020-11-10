Joy Nell Evans
San Angelo - Joy Nell Evans passed from this life on November 9, 2020.
She was born in Tankersley, Texas on October 10, 1931. Her father, Luther Ratliff, farmed in Tankersley for years. Her mother, Irene, took care of their children and their home. Joy loved living on the farm for it let her be a free spirit.
On January 22, 1973, she married Richard Evans. He was the love of her life. He loved her every day for 47 years. Joy began suffering from dementia and Richard was her rock. She was able to live at home for three years because of his loving care.
Joy was born a Baptist, but when she married Richard, she joined the Methodist Church. They were active members for 45 years, and for two years the church and its members came to them.
Joy worked in the hand-winding department at Ethicon for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ollene and brother-in-law, Jake Grimes, brother Buddy Ratliff, and sister Eva Harlen.
She is survived by her four children; Nelda (Henry) Dusek, Larry (Teresa) Bale, Karen (David) Collier, and Donald Bale, grandchildren; Jenny Lawson, Lisa Bir, Brian Bale, Ben Bale, Mitch Collier, and Rhiannon Bale, great-grandchildren; Gabi, Sam, Bella, and Ellie Bir, and Hailey Lawson, and sister-in-law; Dorothy Ratliff.
The family would like to thank the Springs Memory Care staff for their loving care of our Mother. Special thanks to Linda and the Hospice staff who grew to love her. Also, the nurses on the 6th floor of Shannon Medical Center who comforted her in the final three days.
There will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please call or write a family member or friend, care for one another.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
