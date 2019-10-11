|
|
Joyce A. Smith
San Angelo - Joyce A. Smith, 85, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 15, 1934 in Gouldbusk, Texas to Lela and Johnie Garner Anderson.
She married the love of her life, Carl W. Smith in April of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2002.
After graduating from Novice High School she worked for Dr. Mann in Coleman, Texas and later chose to become a stay-at-home mom. Joyce and Carl were married for 50 years and made their home in numerous Texas towns through Carl's tenure with GTE. In every place they lived, Joyce was very involved with the Baptist Church, WMU, Choir, VBS, and Sunday School. At the age of 45, she went to work for JCPenny in San Angelo. During her 30 year tenure in the men's department at JCPenny she received numerous customer service awards through her love of helping people. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was a member of Glen Meadow Baptist Church where she loved to sing a joyful noise.
After her retirement at age 75, Joyce continued to enjoy her family and hobbies, including watching the Dallas Cowboys, crocheting afghans for family and activities at Village East Retirement Community. In her last years she spent time in the DFW area with her son and his family.
Joyce loved family reunions with siblings, Doris Nichols McIver, John Wayne Anderson, Tommy Bedell, Everett Bedell, and Paul Bedell. She also loved remembering family birthdays with cheerful cards.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Carl and their infant daughter, Carol Ann. She is the loving and devoted mother of two children and their spouses, Teresa E. Scott and husband Dale of San Angelo, Texas, and David and wife Tana of The Colony, Texas. She adored her six grandchildren, Craig (C'Jay) Ellwanger, Jeff (Betsy) Smith, Cadye Ellwanger (Clint Thomas), Jennifer (Erik) Wooldridge, Cam (Heather) Scott and Carson (Diamond) Scott; plus 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of those she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us for family visitation at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to begin at 2 PM. Graveside services will follow at 4 PM, in Coleman, Texas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Craig Ellwanger and Jeff Smith and nephews, Morgan Nichols, Kenneth Nichols, Darrell Nichols, and Wayne Nichols.
You were an angel in the shape of my Mom and when God took you back he said, "Hallelujah you're Home!"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Glen Meadows Baptist Church, 6002 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904 or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019