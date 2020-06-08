Joyce Anderson Ford
1930 - 2020
Joyce Anderson Ford

San Angelo - Joyce Anderson Ford was born January 3, 1930 to Robert & Emma (Leddy) Anderson in Levelland, TX & went to her heavenly home June 5, 2020.

After her mom died, she lived in Methodist Children's Home in Waco & finished school, then moved to San Angelo to stay with family members. She met & married the love of her life, CJ Ford, & they had been married almost 70 years when he passed away December 20, 2017. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & great-great grandmother. She was a long time member of Northside Church of Christ & was instrumental in the operation of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank pantry at Northside for several years.

Joyce sold movie tickets at The Roxy Theater, worked at M.L. Leddy & Sons, & she traveled with her husband as sales representatives for several companies. They owned Horseshoe Western Store & Horseshoe Leather Manufacturing in San Angelo. She & CJ were founding members of the San Angelo Saddle Club. After they retired, she enjoyed riding motorcycles with CJ, going on short & long trips with their biker friends, & enjoyed country & bluegrass music, which resulted in monthly jam sessions with her musician friends. She devoted a lot of her time to enjoying her family & her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers, parents-in-law, Wade O. & Zula Ford, brother-in-law Wade L. Ford, sister-in-law Betty Butts, great granddaughters Lily Carol Sinar & Amber Nicole Karr.

She is survived by her children Wynell Keel (Joe), James W. Ford Sr., Elaine Johnston, & Deborah Ford, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, & 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice & Visiting Angels for their loving care of Mom.

A public viewing will take place at Johnson's Funeral Home 8 am Saturday, June 13, followed by the funeral service at 10 am, & graveside service to conclude at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Alan Murphy & Jim Murphy of Northside Church of Christ will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be James W. Ford Jr., Jimmy Brumit, Cody Keel, James Harper, Ronald Harper, Aaron Gandy, & Lawrence Ramirez.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
