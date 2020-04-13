|
Joyce Ann Hoelscher
San Angelo - Joyce Ann Hoelscher, 83 of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020.
Joyce was born in Olfen, Tx on November 19, 1936 to Walter and Mary Knoff Hoelscher. She married Clifford W. Hoelscher on April 22, 1957 in Olfen. Together they farmed at Whitharral, St. Lawrence, and Coyanosa.
Joyce was a kind and loving member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, St. Theresa Alter Society and more recently St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Her faith was so strong that her last words were from the Hail Mary prayer. She loved God, her husband of 63 years Clifford, family, friends, fishing trips to Lake Amistad, traveling, dancing, and bunco with the ladies at St. Lawrence.
Joyce was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and served as President for several years. She was also a leader with the St. Lawrence 4-H Club. She was a wonderful wife, Mom, Granny and sister. She enjoyed teaching her children many homemaking skills and always stressed the value of a strong faith in God and a good work ethic.
Joyce is survived by her five children, Mary Kay Ripple and James, Debra Halfmann and Richard, Rose Pelzel and Pat, Trudy Glass and Steven, and Dennis Hoelscher and Kathy and a special family friend Tony Hager. Her grandchildren are Lesli Hale, Jared Ripple, Monica Minzenmayer, Corey Halfmann, Eric Halfmann, Wade Halfmann, Brian Pelzel, Jody Pelzel, Bonnie Stovall, Amber Moseley, Karla Riewe, Sarah Hoelscher and Maddie Hoelscher and 16 Great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by siblings Grace Beach, Clarence & Caroline Hoelscher, Marilyn Midkiff, Frances Hoelscher, Patricia Lange Kvapil & Stan, LeRoy & Valeria Hoelscher, Benedict & Cheryl Hoelscher and Leon & Dorothy Hoelscher.
She is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Weldon Hoelscher and Jerome Hoelshcer and brother-in-laws David Lange and Bernard Beach.
A private mass will be held at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and graveside will be at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research, PO Box 4464, Houston, Tx 77210-4464 or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020