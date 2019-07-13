|
|
Joyce Ann Van Horn Speck
Eldorado - Joyce Ann Van Horn Speck, 87, of Eldorado, Texas, passed away July 6, 2019. Joyce Ann was born July 25, 1931, in San Angelo, Texas, to Frank C. and Alice Fury Van Horn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Speck, Jr., and special friend Charles Lewis.
Joyce Ann is survived by daughter Connie Hansen and husband Rick, son Walter Speck and wife Toye, daughter Barbara Speck and boyfriend Gary Warnock, grandchildren, David Hansen, Lori Hansen Stevenson and husband Shad, Jennifer Speck Eschberger and husband Sean, Joe Stephen Speck and wife Melissa, great grandchildren, Gracie and Ben Eschberger, and longtime friend and caregiver, Adela Sandate.
The family would like to express their gratitude and send a very special thank you to Adela Sandate, Vickie Williams and Sarai Prather of Kindred Hospice for all of their love and support through this very difficult time
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 13, 2019