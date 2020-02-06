|
|
Joyce Elaine Edwards
Cypress - Joyce Elaine Edwards, 88, of Cypress, TX went to join our Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 with her family at her bedside.
Joyce was born November 17, 1931 to John and Venita Mouriski in Watertown, NY. She graduated from Romulus Central High School in Romulus, NY. During high school she was known to be outgoing and involved in many activities. In her senior yearbook she expresses her desire to be helpful to others.
As a nursing student Joyce met another student James "Jim" Edwards. After a whirlwind courtship they married on November 1, 1957.
Their marriage allowed Joyce the opportunity for world travel, first to Japan where she eagerly became involved in many activities in the community and the church. In 1960, Joyce realized a dream when they adopted a son, Christian. In 1964, the military moved the young family to Germany, Maryland, Texas and then in 1968 to Okinawa where to Joyce's delight they added a daughter, Kathleen, to their family. Joyce joyfully immersed herself in motherhood and all the new activities this role provided. Military life also gave Joyce many dear life-long friends.
The family returned to the US and finally retired in San Angelo, Tx. While the kids were in school, Joyce had an inhome daycare. In 1987 Jim and Joyce went to Saudi Arabia for two years. After coming back to San Angelo, Joyce worked as a teacher's aide with special education children at Fannin Elementary School. She also worked at Angelo State University. She was very actively involved in leadership and church committees and functions at St. Paul Presbyterian Church and later at First Christian Church.
Content to age gracefully in San Angelo, Joyce and husband were overjoyed with the birth of their first grandchild, Rylie. In 2007, they chose to uproot again and move to Cypress to be closer to her. In Cypress, Joyce was very involved in church work at her beloved First Presbyterian of Tomball. She also enjoyed Red Hat Ladies and many other activities with new and longtime friends.
During all her travels, Joyce always remained close to her God in faith. This was clearly seen in her words and actions.
Joyce is preceded in death by husband Jim; parents, sisters Elizabeth, Sandra "Sandy", Mary, and brother Sayle.
She is survived by her children Christian "Chris" and wife Lanya Edwards of Mansfield, TX and Kathleen "Kathy" and husband Justin White of Cypress, TX. Also surviving siblings are sister Marilyn Smith; brothers Sherwin "Turney" Temple, John "Jack", Peter, and Paul Mouriski.
Grand and great-grandchildren include: Rylie and Kaylie "Trishy" Whilte of Cypress, TX; Rae-Anne Hovanetz and daughter Alexandra of Denver, CO; Lacey Blake and children Cole, Cayden, Ian, Addison and Avery of Baldwin City, KS and Chris Hines and son Sean Randy of Cedar Park, TX.
As in her life, Joyce continues to serve others by donating her body to medical science.
A special recognition of appreciation is given to Sundance Memory Care and Hospice Plus.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Joyce's much loved First Presbyterian Church, 30410 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375
A celebration of Joyce's life and the joy she brought to each of us will be held at this location at 3pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Gravesite arrangements will be made on a future date at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, TX.
