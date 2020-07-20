Joyce Poage
Fort Worth - Joyce Elizabeth Poage passed peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born in Rosebud, TX on April 20, 1923 to Joe and Luna Raabe Vlha.
Joyce graduated from Rosebud High School and met her future husband, J D Poage there. They married March 15, 1946 and shortly after moved to Big Spring where their first daughter, Betty was born. They lived on a ranch outside Rankin when their second daughter, Billie was born. They eventually settled in Big Lake, TX where they raised their family and lived for many years.
Joyce was a stay at home mom until her children were old enough and she went to work at Boone Motor Company. She had a good group of friends who would gather for coffee and fellowship. She was an avid gardener and known to have one of the prettiest yards in town. She was also a member and past president of the Reagan County Gardening Club.
Joyce loved to play Bridge. She would travel the state playing in tournaments and earned her Life Master. She played until her late 80's. Even after giving up Bridge she continued to play cards up until recently.
Joyce and JD were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church of Big Lake. In their later years they were active members of Trailblazers. They both were very involved in the community and loved living in Big Lake.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Billye Jean Coskrey, her husband, JD and daughter Betty. She is survived by her sister Mary Jo Martin, her daughter Billie Farr and husband Phil, grandsons Jeff Farr and wife Stephanie, Zack Farr and wife Danielle, and her great grandkids - Libby, Cade, Avery, Sawyer and Audrey. She is also survived by a group of very close nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, July 23rd at 1pm at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to First United Methodist Church of Big Lake or a charity of your choice
.
