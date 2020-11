Juan Alvarez Sr.



San Angelo - Juan Alvarez Sr. of San Angelo, TX passed peacefully Saturday, Nov 7, 2020.



Juan Alvarez Sr. was born to Juan and Guadalupe Alvarez July 24,1944 in Camargo, Chihuahua. Juan moved to Brownfield, TX in 1969. It was there he then met his wife Olivia Roman Alvarez. Juan and Olivia moved many different places before settling down and making San Angelo their hometown. Juan was a very proud and passionate Rancher! He was hard working and extremely outgoing. Juan was a Husband, Father, Grandfather and always an amazing friend. He would always be willing to help anyone in need. He was Loved by so many and will be missed dearly.



Juan Alvarez Sr. is survived by his children, Maria Eugenia Jimenez Gaytan of Camargo, Armando Esquivel Alvarez of Acuña, Coahuila MX., Juan Alvarez of San Angelo, Maria Alvarez of Del Rio, Linda Alvarez and Jose Alvarez of San Angelo. His sister's Isara Morales, Idalia Sagarnaga and Brother Miguel Sagarnaga. Juan is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren!



He was preceded in death by his Parents Juan and Guadalupe Alvarez, His wife Olivia Alvarez, his brothers Pilo,Seferino, Ramon Sagarnaga and grandchild Gustavo R Jimenez



Juan had two special Grandchildren that were dear to his heart, Juan (Jordan) Alvarez & Michael Castro. Over the past few months Juan had grown close to his Grandson Noelito Castro.



We will always remember one of his favorite sayings, "I'm a poor Mexican!" Viewing will be held at Gutierrez Funeral Chapel 1002 N.Oakes St. this Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2pm. Service will be at 6:30pm.









