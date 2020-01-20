|
Juan Antonio Aguilar
San Angelo - Juan Antonio Aguilar, age 76, went to be with the Lord January 18, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 Pm on Wednesday, January 22 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with burial at Miles Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Juan was born January 14, 1944 to Juan and Esperanza Aguilar in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. He met the love of his life, Catarina "Chana" Alvarez and later married on January 4th, 1965.
He worked as a ranch foreman for many years where he became part of the family to John and June Scott and Maggie Brown.
Juan was a hardworking, loving man who was always so supportive of his family. He taught his family many life skills that will be forever cherished. Juan was also an active member of his church, serving his almighty God.
He was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Esperanza Aguilar, son Jose Aguilar and brother Armando Aguilar.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Catarina Aguilar.
His children, Maria (Erasto) Arteaga, Marta (Armando) Contreras, Jesse (Geneva) Aguilar, Patricia (Frank) Chappa and Carmen Aguilar. He also has two special grandkids whom he raised as his own, Tresint and Gissele Everhardt. He leaves behind numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family, the Scott's. Siblings; Luis Aguilar, Romelia Martinez, Natalia Garcia, Esperanza Aguilar and Artemio Aguilar.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Aguilar, Erasto Arteaga, Frank Chappa, Armando Contreras, Domingo Aguilar, Art Arteaga and Preston Arteaga.
The family would like to thank the Shannon Medical Center ICU staff for their care and the Scott family for their gracious generosity.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020