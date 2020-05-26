|
Juan M. Leal Sr.
San Angelo - Juan "John" Manuel Leal, age 70 of San Angelo, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in San Angelo.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, May 29th from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday due to the COVID 19 Restrictions. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Juan was born in Mathis, Texas to Israel and Anita Gamez Leal on March 8, 1950. He attended Central High School. On November 23, 1972, he married his love, Anita Torres, the couple would have celebrated their 48-year anniversary in November of this year.
Following in his father's footsteps, Juan became a cross-country truck driver. He loved being on the road, but he did enjoy a stop at the casino, and any casino he happened to pass on his cross-country travel would do! He also loved playing Bingo. Juan was a character that loved to laugh and could surprise you with his wit. He especially loved spending time in the outdoors. He loved fishing and enjoyed taking "Suzy-Q" the family boat out on many an adventure alongside his family.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Israel David Leal Jr and Amando Leal; and a sister, Genie Leal Villanueva.
He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Anita; and their three children, Anna Rivas and her husband Jose, Juan Leal Jr and his wife Misty, and Maria Leal and her husband Jacob Hernandez all of San Angelo; his two siblings, Sandy Ontiveros and husband Freddie and Delfie Leal- Flores and her husband Eddie; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 26 to May 28, 2020