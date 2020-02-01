|
Juan Manual Leal
San Angelo - Juan Manual Leal, age 77, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Juan was born on October 13, 1942, in Pleasanton, Texas, to Manuel Pacheco Leal and Sofia Cantu Leal. He married Nelda DelaCruz on May 1, 1965 in Olfen, Tx. and through this union they had four children; Melissa, Christina, John and Angelica. Juan was employed with Chrysler as an automobile body technician from 1970 to 1975. In 1976, he went to work for the City of San Angelo as a painter and body man. In 1992 he became the head groundskeeper for the Santa Fe Golf Course until his retirement in 2003. Throughout his life, and during his retirement years, he enjoyed farming. Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Sofia; siblings Concha Ramirez and Pauline Saldivar; ex-wife Nelda Copeland; eldest grandson Anthony Ray Johnson and partner Josie Chavez. Survivors include his children Melissa Ann Johnson and husband Earl of Atlanta, Georgia; Christina Kay Diaz and husband Luis of Odessa, Texas; Dr. John Paul Leal and wife Tori of San Antonio, Texas and Angelica Maria Nava and husband George of San Angelo, Texas. Grandchildren Megan Walker, SGT Jasmine Jones, John Paul Leal Jr., Aaron Johnson, Jose Llanas Jr., Aarika Leal, Alexander Smith, and Justin Nava. Great-grandchildren Laila Johnson, Jordan Walker, Adalynn Llanas, Jaeden Johnson, Kailan Luera-Johnson, Keagan Johnson, Ivan Llanas, Andre Jones, Kayson Johnson, Dak Walker, August Johnson, Sebastian Llanas, Sydney Leal, and Aaryon Johnson. Siblings Edward Valdez and wife Eloisa, Matilda "Tillie" Dickison, Patricio Leal and wife Maria, Toni Gonzales and husband Richard, Alfredo Leal and wife Donna.
Wake Service will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Harper Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo and Juan's caregiver, Betty Losoya, for their support and excellent care provided. The family requests memorials be made to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department.
