Juan Santiago Garcia
San Angelo - Juan (Borrado) Santiago Garcia, 83 years old, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with the Lord in heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded in love by his children and grandchildren. Juan was born August 11, 1936, in Beeville, Texas to Juan and Rosa B Garcia. He was a veteran serving in the US Airforce. He retired from Goodyear Proving Grounds with 30 years of service and retired from YMCA with 20 years of service. Juan will be remembered by his humorous jokes, beautiful eyes, and his selfless devotion to his family and others.
Juan was preceded in death by his two sons Johnny and Manuel Garcia.
He is survived by his children Anna (BB) Martinez and husband Richard D Martinez, Rachel Garcia, Jimmy Garcia, Mary Lisa Garcia-Lopez and husband Eddie Lopez Jr, Juan (JR) Garcia, Adrian and Gabriel.
He (gramps) was so loved by his grandchildren Michelle Cano and son in law Stephen, Briana and Trisha Martinez, Kara Gray and son in law Mason. Tiffany Pena and husband Thomas, and JD Acosta. Jimmy Jr Garcia, Mariselda, Johnny and Rosa Garcia. Eddie Lopez and Sara. His precious great grandchildren are Maximus Cano, Raymond, Alazae, Allyah Serrano and Kayla Pena. Evalynn and Ellieana Crespo.
Celebration of Juan's life will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7 pm at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, December 18th at St Mary's Catholic Church, with Military Honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Stephen Cano, Mason Gray, Thomas Pena, Raymond Serrano Jr, Jimmy Garcia Jr, Eddie Lopez and honorary pallbearer Jim Hudson.
The family's request memorials or donations in the name of Juan S Garcia are welcomed by Meals for the Elderly. The family wishes to thank the generosity and support from the ICU Unit at Shannon Memoria Hospital in allowing us to be with our Dad, (gramps) with music playing by Elvis until he took his last breath peacefully.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019