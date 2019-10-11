|
Juanita Corley Igo
San Angelo - Juanita Corley Igo departed this earthly life October 3, 2019. Visitation is scheduled at Love Funeral Home in Eldorado, TX Friday, October 11 5:00-7:00 PM. Gravesite services will be held at the Eldorado Cemetery Saturday October 12 at 2:00 PM, followed by a 3:00 PM memorial service at First Baptist Church, Eldorado with Pastor Mark McBride officiating.
Juanita Doris Corley was born in Brownfield, Terry County, Texas on January 8, 1930 to Elbridge Newby and Clara Belle (Jones) Corley. Upon graduation from Brownfield Public Schools, she attended Wayland Baptist College. She married Fred G. Igo on June 5, 1949. They lived in Lubbock, TX, San Diego, CA, Morton, TX, Ysleta, TX, Meadow, TX, Sterling City, TX and, since 1975, in Eldorado, TX. Once the youngest of her children reached school age, she began working within the school system; in 1995 she retired from the Schleicher County ISD.
Juanita is pre-deceased by her parents, E.N. and Clara Corley, her parents-in-law, George and Winnie Igo, her husband Fred, brothers Carl E. Corley and Luther R. Corley, and sister Ora Edna Chisum.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Carolyn Corley of Lubbock TX, and by her children: Janis Cordes (Richard) of Menard, TX; Lee Igo (Beverly) of Richards, TX; and Carl Igo (Mary Ellen) of Belgrade, MT. Her life was enriched by 11 grandchildren, including Megan Cordes (Brittany); Blane Cordes (Ashley); Logan Cordes (Anna); Shanna Igo Shreve (Will); Shala Igo Smith (Clay); Cody Igo (Megan); Jenna Igo Blair (James); Payton Igo (Amanda); Caleb Igo (Megan); Ethan Igo; and Aaron Igo. Her joy overflowed with 21 great-grandchildren (and counting). Juanita is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in both the Corley and Igo families.
Throughout her life, she was active in her local church; during the school days of her children she was involved in PTA, FFA Boosters and Band Boosters organizations. Ever the daughter of a farmer and the wife of an agriculture teacher, she loved planting, growing and harvesting; the evidence was her flower and vegetable patch and her pecan trees.
Memorials may be made to Eldorado First Baptist Church, Schleicher County Schools' Libraries, West Texas Rehab or to a charity of the giver's choice.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 11, 2019