|
|
Mrs. Juanita Norton Jackson
San Angelo - Mrs. Juanita Norton Jackson was born on June 5, 1935 in Caldwell, Texas to the late William and Warlene Jackson, the firstborn of six children to this union. She truly was a big sister.
She was the mother of eight children who she loved dearly. She worked at Levi Strauss, Etchion and Dillards. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters and sons: Elaine (Eddie Pope Sr.) of San Angelo; Sandra (Ronald) of Fort Worth, Texas; Cheryl (Anton) of Summerville, South Carolina; Micheal (Alison) Norton of Bedford, Texas; Andre (Trish) of San Angelo, Texas; Jan Colbert (Vincent) deceased of San Angelo, Texas; Michelle (Elmer) Blaylock of San Angelo, Tx. She also leaves one brother, William (Shirley) deceased; sister Bernice and Benjamin Grooms. She leaves twenty-eight grandchildren, forty-six great grandkids and two great-great-grandkids; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be all day on Sunday, June 9, 2019 with family present from 3 pm to 5 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Galille Missionary Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 9, 2019