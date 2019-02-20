Services
Juanita P. Rodriguez, 91, of San Angelo, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Viewing will be on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:00 pm till 9:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. A Rosary will be read on Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mertzon, with burial following in the Mertzon Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. Mrs. Rodriguez was born to Cruz and Ysidra Puentez. Her parents preceded her in death as did her husband Emerigildo Rodriguez whom she married on Valentines Day, 1947. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Pete Puentez, Sr, Felix Puentez and her sisters, Tivorsia Gutierrez, Diega Gutierrez and Marcela Zuniga and one grandson, Martin Rodriquez. She is survived by her sons, Emerigildo Rodriquez, Jr & wife Amelia of Hereford, TX and Alex Rodriquez, Sr & wife Olivia of San Angelo, TX. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Hortencia Martinez & husband Abel of Arlington, TX and a special nephew Alfredo Garza & wife Janie of Lubbock, TX. Pallbearers will be Jerry Rodriquez, David Rodriquez, Alexander Rodriquez, Jr, Jonathan Bradford, Rodney Rodriquez and Martin Rodriquez. Honorary Paul Bearers, will be Jose Segura Jr. and David Rain Rodriquez. The family would like to thank Meadow Creek Nursing Home Staff and Kindred Hospice for the kind and loving care
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 20, 2019
