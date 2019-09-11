|
|
Juanita R. Mendoza
San Angelo - Juanita R. Mendoza, 79, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Deacon Steve Zimmerman, deacon of Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mendoza was born December 20, 1939 in Colorado City. She has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Juanita worked as a maid for Beaver Lodge for 20 years, and Ramada Inn retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart. Juanita was a volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and at Carver Learning Center.
Survivors include a sister, Elivera Mendoza of San Angelo; six nephews, Joe Mendoza, Jessie Mendoza, Henry Rodriquez, David Mendoza, Daniel Mendoza and Onesimo Garcia; three nieces, Gloria Mendoza, Helen Mendoza and Hope Mendoza. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Trinidad and Santana Mendoza; two brothers, Henry Mendoza and Pete Mendoza; two sisters, Martha Garcia and Delores Mendoza.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 11, 2019