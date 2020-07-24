Juanita Timm
San Angelo - Juanita would like to make everyone aware her earthly work is finished. She accepted an offer with great fringe benefits on Friday, July 24, 2020 which will include spending an unlimited amount of time with old family, friends and her biggest love, Henry Timm. Job security is guaranteed. The environment is a wonderful place where she will enjoy puzzles, Hallmark movies and long evening talks on the patio with Henry that often linger until dusk. Music, laughter and love are promised.
Juanita was born in West Virginia on June 17th, 1946 to Ruth and Wilbur Booth but spent most of her young life in Waycross, Georgia. Her family moved to Odessa in 1961 to be closer to kinfolk. She often described the associated culture shock. However, she excelled at Permian High School as a typist who qualified to compete at the UIL state level and as a National Honor Society member. The move to Odessa also put her on the path to meeting Henry. They married on September 9th, 1967 and were blessed with two children, Donna and Nathan. They settled into their Mereta home in 1972 where they built many lifetime friendships.
Juanita is survived by her children Donna Linton and Nathan Timm; his wife Amber; grandsons Liam and Gavin Linton, granddaughters Kinley and Lilly Timm; sister-in-law Linda Booth and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her parents Ruth and Wilbur Booth, granddaughter Karis Linton, sister Frances Yaeger and husband Don and brother Les Booth.
Juanita was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church for many years where she shared her musical talents of playing the piano, organ and singing the gospel. Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Due to current circumstances, a public graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mereta Cemetery in Mereta, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. The family would like to thank Dr. Cummings, Dr. Hitchcock, the wonderful 5 North Shannon staff and loved ones who have flooded them with love and support.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com