|
|
Judith Ann McCartney
San Angelo - Judith Ann McCartney, 79, of San Angelo passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in San Angelo. Judith was born January 13, 1940 to Elmer and Dorothy Huntley. She grew up in Lansing, MI and attended school there. Judith married Robert Vincent McCartney on February 23, 1957 and they shared 57 beautiful years together and raised three children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her son, Robert Elmer McCartney and one granddaughter, Nicole Renee Gurley. Judith is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Hager, of Eaton Rapids, MI; her son, Kevin McCartney; her daughter-in-law, Roberta McCartney, of San Marcos, TX; her Grandchildren, Michael J. Hoffmeyer, Michelle Shaw, Rachel McCartney and Robert McCartney, Jr; and her 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Onita Gagne. Judith's life, love and beautiful spirit will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss her! The family would like to thank Eric Mason Fulton for all his loving care and support during Judith's illness. Private family services will be held.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www. harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 7, 2019