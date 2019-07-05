Judith Rose Sloper



San Angelo - Judith Rose Sloper passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019.



Judith was born in Plattsburgh, New York to Eldrick A. Freiner and Margaret Agnes Shappy on June 14, 1934.



She graduated from Willsboro Central School. She married Jack Sloper on May 14, 1952 in Willsboro, New York.



Judith spent her life working alongside her husband in many businesses and raising their family.



Always one with an eye for beauty she was an avid painter, seamstress, crafter, decorator and when



necessary she made an admirable handyman and gardner. In short, she made many places home for at least six people.



Judith Sloper is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack and a son, Stephen Sloper.



Survivors are Sally Smith and husband, Jack, Janette Sloper and spouse, Teri, Melanie Preston, Stanley Sloper and wife, Pam. Special niece Rennea Yackley. Grandchildren are; Geneva Smith, Madison Preston, Ben Smith and wife Amber, Meredith Smith and husband Rodney, Lyndsey Snoddy and husband Jason, and Travis Sloper. Great grandchildren are Ethan Smith, Lucinda Smith, Siobhan Smith. Siblings are Jane Spierto and husband, Thomas, Susan Bruno and husband, Ron. And little Jillian who brought her great happiness everyday.



There will be a reception at 3614 Inglewood on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.



Judith made Texas her home for fifty years with her husband, her children and her friends, but the mountains and lakes of her New York home never loosened their grip on her heart and so she will finally rest there. Burial of her Ashes will be next to those of her husband at a later date.



Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Memorials may be given to Meals for the Elderly.



The family of Judith Sloper wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Queen of Hearts Social Club, and her dear friends Edna Stoebner, Kay Cox, and Susan Clark. All the team of Solaris hospice. Angela Wilke FNP, Dr.Martti, Danielle Hartley, Felisha Wilkins, Daniela, Brittni, Aracely, Jessica, Tammy and Rosa Ibarra. Her daughter, Melanie who devoted her love and nursing to helping our mother die with dignity.



