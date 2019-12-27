Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
(325) 473-3131
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bronte
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy C. Webb


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy C. Webb Obituary
Judy C. Webb

Bronte - Judy C. Webb, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2019. She passed away in hospice care at her home in Bronte, TX after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Visitation will be all day Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December, 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bronte with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

Judy was born on March 19, 1959 in Liberty, Texas to Gaston and Clotilde Cryer. She graduated as Valedictorian from Grapeland High School in Grapeland, TX in 1977. She graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1981 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. She taught for a total of twenty-seven years at several school districts including Valentine, OHS, TLCA, Garden City, Menard and many others. She last taught in Odessa and Sterling City.

She was raised Methodist but later changed to Baptist when she married her husband, Clabe Webb, on May 30, 1981. As a child she resided in Batson Prairie, TX from 1959-1962; Daisetta, TX from 1962-1964 and Grapeland, TX from 1964 to 1977. As an adult, she resided in Hobbs, NM; Ruidoso, NM; Grapeland, TX; Crockett, TX; Mercury, TX and Brady, TX. She owned and operated Blue Spruce Cabins in Ruidoso, NM with her husband, Clabe.

Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clabe Webb; daughter, Kimberly Dawn (Webb) Berry and husband Eric; son, Boone Clabe Webb and wife Lacie; grandchildren, Greyson Berry and Alanta Webb and Salem Webb; sister, Randa Fore; brothers, John Cryer and Mike Cryer and wife Selena; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law John Fore.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -