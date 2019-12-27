|
|
Judy C. Webb
Bronte - Judy C. Webb, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2019. She passed away in hospice care at her home in Bronte, TX after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Visitation will be all day Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December, 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bronte with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Judy was born on March 19, 1959 in Liberty, Texas to Gaston and Clotilde Cryer. She graduated as Valedictorian from Grapeland High School in Grapeland, TX in 1977. She graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1981 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. She taught for a total of twenty-seven years at several school districts including Valentine, OHS, TLCA, Garden City, Menard and many others. She last taught in Odessa and Sterling City.
She was raised Methodist but later changed to Baptist when she married her husband, Clabe Webb, on May 30, 1981. As a child she resided in Batson Prairie, TX from 1959-1962; Daisetta, TX from 1962-1964 and Grapeland, TX from 1964 to 1977. As an adult, she resided in Hobbs, NM; Ruidoso, NM; Grapeland, TX; Crockett, TX; Mercury, TX and Brady, TX. She owned and operated Blue Spruce Cabins in Ruidoso, NM with her husband, Clabe.
Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clabe Webb; daughter, Kimberly Dawn (Webb) Berry and husband Eric; son, Boone Clabe Webb and wife Lacie; grandchildren, Greyson Berry and Alanta Webb and Salem Webb; sister, Randa Fore; brothers, John Cryer and Mike Cryer and wife Selena; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law John Fore.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Dec. 27, 2019