Judy Diane Webster
Sonora - Judy Diane Webster, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Sonora, TX

Visitation will be held at the Love Funeral Home on Monday, June 22nd, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The Funeral services will be held in Sonora, Texas on Tuesday, June 23rd at 3:00p.m at the Sutton County Civic Center. Burial will be held at the Sonora Cemetery.

Judy was born on January 5, 1944 in Childress, TX to Janelle and John Kelley where her father served in the Air Force. A few years later they moved to Odessa, Texas where her father owned and operated several successful businesses. She graduated from Permian High School and later attended Odessa Jr. College.

Just after high school she married the love of her life, Bill Webster on June 1, 1963. They moved to Sonora in 1967, left for a short time and returned due to Bill's long law enforcement career. Judy was employed in the Oil and Gas Industry for many years. Once she and Bill retired, they made the move to Ruidoso, NM only to return to Sonora later, 2009. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Sonora Church of Christ. She loved helping and serving others in any way she could. She devoted her life to her husband and four daughters.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Webster; daughter, Lisa Neal and husband Eric; daughter, Lesli Prine and husband Tim; daughter, Lori Freeman and husband Kevin; daughter, Kelley Leach and husband Steve; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Judy is also survived by her brother, Mike Kelley and wife Sue, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Janelle Kelley both in 1994.

Special thank you to Jennifer Zapata, Charlene Perry and Jolissa Payne of Hospice of San Angelo. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net




