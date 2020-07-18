1/1
Judy Kay O'Brien McFarland
1942 - 2020
Judy Kay O'Brien McFarland

San Angelo - Judy Kay O'Brien McFarland, age 77, ran into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

She was born in Pearsall, Tx. July 20, 1942, to Monroe and Flossie Lambert.

Judy is survived by husband Chuck McFarland, two daughters, Janet Spradley and Michelle Strain, son-in-law Michael Strain and five grandchildren, Lacey Kay, Wesley Spradley, Morgan, Meadow & Miley Strain, two great-grandchildren, Logan & Chloe Langford. Two grandbabies in heaven Joshua & Grace Strain. Two sisters, Berene Hudson, and Eloise Hablizel, nieces Debbi Hudson Davis, nephew Steve Hudson, and Angela Robertson deceased, and many other family members.

Judy was adored by all who knew her. If ever there was an Angel on this earth, it was Judy. Her strength, through many years of trials and sickness, was phenomenal. She was a very talented seamstress and upholsterer passed down from her Mother and Grandmother.

Judy met Chuck at her sister Eloise's house and they instantly clicked. They dated for 3 years and married on June 20, 1986, married for 34 years. They loved each other very much and were rarely seen separately. With Chuck by Judy's side, she had a perfect partner. There was nothing Chuck wouldn't do for her or vice versa.

Please join us celebrating her life at Word of Life Church on Saturday, July 25th at 10:30 am. Family Luncheon following at WOL 5173 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo, TX. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Word of Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
We offer our deepest. sympathy to her husband and family. Michelle and Eloise , she is celebrating now. Our love to all of you. J
Janet and Ronnie King.
janet king
Friend
