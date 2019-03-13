|
Judy Steen Woods
San Angelo, TX
Judy Steen Woods, 59, of San Angelo, Texas, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, March 9, 2019.
She was born on January 30, 1960, in San Angelo, Texas, to Clyde and Daisie Steen.
She met the love of her life when she was just 14, and married him when she was 16. Together, they had two children. She spent her life being a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Woods; her father, Clyde Steen; her mother, Daisie Steen; and her sister, Linda Pearl Walter.
She is survived by her son Kevin Woods and wife Alice of Sterling City; daughter Kimberly Gonzales and wife Liz of San Marcos; granddaughters Kailee Malone and husband Coby, Makinzee Woods, Logan Taunton, Jordan Doty, and Kameran Doty; and grandson Marcus Gonzales; her brother, Doug Steen and wife Bobo of San Angelo; her brother, Leroy Steen and wife Myranda of Jacksonville; and her sister, Barbara Hinds and husband Randy of San Angelo. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, April Woods of San Angelo, and Kenny Woods of Weatherford; and numerous other family members and close friends.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Evangel Temple. Services will be officiated by Randy Hinds.
Judy liked to refer to the people that were important to her as, "the apple of her eye," but she failed to realize that she was "the apple of their eye."
2 Corinthians 5:1 We know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 13, 2019