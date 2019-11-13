|
Juli Anne Wood, age 31, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in San Angelo. She was born March 9, 1988 in San Angelo, Texas to Joy Anne (Kitsmiller) Wood. Juli was a "Free Spirit". She would help family and friends anytime, anywhere with anything that was needed. She loved music and was known as the "Tuba Chick" by the band in high school. She also loved her pets, playing softball, fishing, playing card games and board games with her granddaddy and NASCAR and Stock Car racing.
A memorial service for Juli Anne Wood will be held 3:00pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Gallery Verde, 417 South Oakes, San Angelo, Texas 76901 with Reverend Bun Jackson officiating. Friends may view Juli's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
Juli is survived by her mother Joy "Cissi" Wood and her step-father John Granado of San Angelo, Texas; infant daughter Jaylen Kitsmiller of the home; aunts Jo Kitsmiller of Brady, Texas and Linda Kitsmiller of Florida; uncles Ron Kitsmiller and wife Sonja of Maple Valley, Washington and John Kitsmiller and wife Renee of Taylor, Texas; great-uncle Gary Anglin of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and cousins Erin Bowers and husband Ryan, Chloe Kitsmiller and Halla Kitsmiller, nieces Kaylee & Bella and nephew Jacob. Juli is also survived by many, many friends, including Nicole Woods, Cord Van Strien, Suzy Ertesvaag Wallace and Heather & Justin King. She was preceded in death by grandparents Jim and Pam Kitsmiller, great-grandparents Don and Jody Anglin, uncles Jay Allen Kitsmiller, Jim Kitsmiller and Charles Wright. Memorial contributions in memory of Juli Anne Wood may be made to your favorite animal rescue.
