Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Rohmfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Elsie Sturm (Julie) Rohmfeld


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Elsie Sturm (Julie) Rohmfeld Obituary
Julia (Julie) Elsie Sturm Rohmfeld

San Angelo - Julia Elsie (Sturm) Rohmfeld, 87, went home to be with the Lord, Her heavenly Father, on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019.

She was born July 4th,1932, to parents Paul and Josephine Sturm, in Rowena, Texas. She was the third youngest of eighteen children. She attended school at Kristoff in Rowena. She enjoyed playing with her sisters and attending dances as she got older. She was full of life and spunk. She loved to laugh and loved playing cards. You could make her day with lottery tickets. She loved to scratch and win! Everyone knew her as Granny. Even those who worked with her. She worked hard and loved what she did no matter what it was.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Dolly Fay Seals and great grandsons Carson Daniel and Shane Paschal; four brothers and 9 sisters.

Julia is survived by her daughter Charlene (Eddie) Flores, sons Charles (Dee Ann) Rohmfeld and Glenn (Donna) Rohmfeld, and youngest daughter Brenda (Randi) Gochenauer. Her grandchildren: Susan (Randy) Gray, Teena (Luis) Hernandez, Christopher (Tiffany) Rohmfeld, Shelly (Scott) Pascal, Dayna (John) Clay, Ginger (Jeff) Montgomery, Brandon (DeeDee) Murphy, Deon (Devin) Koehler, Cody Gochenauer and his girlfriend Tiffany Wilson. Her great grandchildren: Dustin (Tyler) Gray, Ryder Gray, Jaycee Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez, Madalyn Rohmfeld, Cadence Rohmfeld, Slade Paschal, Shelby Pascal, Katie Pierson, Mallory Clay, Logan Clay, Savanna (Joey) Keane, Carson Clay, Parker Clay, Erin Montgomery, Jackson Montgomery, Kendall Marie Murphy, Wesley Murphy, Benjamin Murphy, Camden Daniel, Colton Daniel, Carter Koehler, and Cash Koehler. Her great great grandchildren Skylar Gray, Kelton Gray and Grayson Keane. She is also survived by sisters Lorene Cmerek, Dorene Mattiesen, Rosa Schwetner, Patsy Rohmfeld and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our Granny was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother who has left our hearts full of love and memories. She will forever be missed but a piece of her will remain with us always.

Visitation will be before her rosary on Friday, July 12, 2019. Rosary is at 7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. A Celebration Mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Angels Church in San Angelo, Texas. Followed by graveside at Lawnhaven in San Angelo, Texas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for providing such tender care of our Granny.

Rejoice and Be Glad, For your Reward Will Be Great in Heaven: Matthew5:1.

Online condolences can be made at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now