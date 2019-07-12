|
|
Julia (Julie) Elsie Sturm Rohmfeld
San Angelo - Julia Elsie (Sturm) Rohmfeld, 87, went home to be with the Lord, Her heavenly Father, on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019.
She was born July 4th,1932, to parents Paul and Josephine Sturm, in Rowena, Texas. She was the third youngest of eighteen children. She attended school at Kristoff in Rowena. She enjoyed playing with her sisters and attending dances as she got older. She was full of life and spunk. She loved to laugh and loved playing cards. You could make her day with lottery tickets. She loved to scratch and win! Everyone knew her as Granny. Even those who worked with her. She worked hard and loved what she did no matter what it was.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Dolly Fay Seals and great grandsons Carson Daniel and Shane Paschal; four brothers and 9 sisters.
Julia is survived by her daughter Charlene (Eddie) Flores, sons Charles (Dee Ann) Rohmfeld and Glenn (Donna) Rohmfeld, and youngest daughter Brenda (Randi) Gochenauer. Her grandchildren: Susan (Randy) Gray, Teena (Luis) Hernandez, Christopher (Tiffany) Rohmfeld, Shelly (Scott) Pascal, Dayna (John) Clay, Ginger (Jeff) Montgomery, Brandon (DeeDee) Murphy, Deon (Devin) Koehler, Cody Gochenauer and his girlfriend Tiffany Wilson. Her great grandchildren: Dustin (Tyler) Gray, Ryder Gray, Jaycee Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez, Madalyn Rohmfeld, Cadence Rohmfeld, Slade Paschal, Shelby Pascal, Katie Pierson, Mallory Clay, Logan Clay, Savanna (Joey) Keane, Carson Clay, Parker Clay, Erin Montgomery, Jackson Montgomery, Kendall Marie Murphy, Wesley Murphy, Benjamin Murphy, Camden Daniel, Colton Daniel, Carter Koehler, and Cash Koehler. Her great great grandchildren Skylar Gray, Kelton Gray and Grayson Keane. She is also survived by sisters Lorene Cmerek, Dorene Mattiesen, Rosa Schwetner, Patsy Rohmfeld and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our Granny was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother who has left our hearts full of love and memories. She will forever be missed but a piece of her will remain with us always.
Visitation will be before her rosary on Friday, July 12, 2019. Rosary is at 7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. A Celebration Mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Angels Church in San Angelo, Texas. Followed by graveside at Lawnhaven in San Angelo, Texas.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for providing such tender care of our Granny.
Rejoice and Be Glad, For your Reward Will Be Great in Heaven: Matthew5:1.
Online condolences can be made at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 12, 2019