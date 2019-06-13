Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Halee Cecilia Harper


2003 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Halee Cecilia Harper Obituary
Julia Halee Cecilia Harper

Christoval - Julia Halee Cecilia Harper, 15, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, San Antonio.

Halee was born August 12, 2003. She was a resident of Christoval. She was homeschooled and studying at 10th grade level. Halee was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church and attended Thrive (youth group) at Immanuel Baptist Church. She was quiet and loved to read, listen to music, and do rescue work. Halee treasured her little rescued chihuahuas and all of God's creatures. She was always ready to help a pitiful dog, cat, or even a mouse that needed her. Her compassion and love had no boundaries.

Survivors include her parents, James and Laura Harper; seven brothers, James Harper & wife Kristi of San Angelo, Russell Harper & wife Maricela of El Paso, Bill Harper & wife Erin of San Angelo, Johnny Harper of San Angelo, Luke Harper of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Daniel Harper of Christoval and Hunter Harper of Christoval; two sisters, Angel Harper of Christoval and Nicole Harper of Christoval; grandmother, Gwen Dirickson of Lubbock; a very special niece, Lexi Harper of San Angelo, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Public viewing will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home located at 402 Rio Concho Dr. in San Angelo. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Chaplain Jay Teague, chaplain of the City of San Angelo Fire Department, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Broken Arrow German Shepherd Rescue Ranch, P.O. Box 381, Christoval, Texas 76935 or a .

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now