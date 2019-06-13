Julia Halee Cecilia Harper



Christoval - Julia Halee Cecilia Harper, 15, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, San Antonio.



Halee was born August 12, 2003. She was a resident of Christoval. She was homeschooled and studying at 10th grade level. Halee was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church and attended Thrive (youth group) at Immanuel Baptist Church. She was quiet and loved to read, listen to music, and do rescue work. Halee treasured her little rescued chihuahuas and all of God's creatures. She was always ready to help a pitiful dog, cat, or even a mouse that needed her. Her compassion and love had no boundaries.



Survivors include her parents, James and Laura Harper; seven brothers, James Harper & wife Kristi of San Angelo, Russell Harper & wife Maricela of El Paso, Bill Harper & wife Erin of San Angelo, Johnny Harper of San Angelo, Luke Harper of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Daniel Harper of Christoval and Hunter Harper of Christoval; two sisters, Angel Harper of Christoval and Nicole Harper of Christoval; grandmother, Gwen Dirickson of Lubbock; a very special niece, Lexi Harper of San Angelo, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Public viewing will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home located at 402 Rio Concho Dr. in San Angelo. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Chaplain Jay Teague, chaplain of the City of San Angelo Fire Department, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Broken Arrow German Shepherd Rescue Ranch, P.O. Box 381, Christoval, Texas 76935 or a .



