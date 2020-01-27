|
Juliah Ann Keele Ellis
Juliah Ann Keele Ellis, 81, went to meet Jesus on Friday January 24, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio , TX.
She was born February 6, 1938, in Ballinger, Tx to Audie Randle Keele and Ela Erma Wyche Keele. She moved to Bronte in 1978 and made this her home. She was a cosmetologist, stay at home mother and enjoyed sewing/quilting. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her two daughters, Brenda Ellis of Bronte and Vicki Moore of Midland. Grandchildren: Skyler Ellis-York of Ft. Worth, Kaitlin Moore, Evan Ferguson and Kevin Parks all of Bronte. Great Grandchildren: Gracyn Nicole Bishop and Paige Riley Bishop of Bronte. Sisters Lola Jones of Bronte, Louise Newman of Kerville, and Sue Jones of Grosebeck. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
She was loved and adored by many and everybody who crossed her path became family. She had a heart of gold and a smile that could brighten up any room. She was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She may be gone, never forgotten and her spirit will live on through every heart she touched.
There will be visitation Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte, Texas. Services will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Bronte. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte.
