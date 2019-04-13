Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
Resources
Julie Lynn Gainey


1971 - 2019
Julie Lynn Gainey Obituary
Julie Lynn Gainey

Enid, OK - The funeral service for Julie Lynn Gainey will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church with Reverend Doctor John Toles and Janie Koch officiating. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Henninger~Hinson Funeral Home.

Julie was born October 26, 1971 in San Angelo, TX to Clarence N. and Virginia (Meacham) Smith and went to be with her Lord on April 7, 2019 in Enid.

She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1990. On April 12, 2002, she married Patrick Lewis Gainey in San Angelo, TX and later moved to Enid where the couple made their home.

Julie is survived by her husband, Patrick of Enid; mother, Virginia Garcia and husband, Philip of San Angelo, TX; brothers, Paul Smith; Mark Smith and wife, Brandi; Elgin Garcia and wife, Robyn; and Philip W. Garcia; brother-in-law, Chris Gainey and significant other, Kristi Ramsey; nieces and nephews, Savannah Eggemeyer; Casey Smith; Bradley Smith; Kodie Smith; Easton Bishop Garcia; Shawn James; Kortney James; Quint Ramsey; and Tyler Ramsey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Father and grandparents.

Julie's family would especially like to thank her close friends for their expressions of love and sympathy. Also they would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Fresenius Kidney Care of Enid, Valir Hospice and all of her caregivers, for their kind and gentle care throughout her illness.

Memorials may be made to OMRF (Liver & Kidney) Division or Enid SPCA with the Funeral Home acting as custodian of the funds.

Condolences may be made on-line at www.enidwecare.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 13, 2019
