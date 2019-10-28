|
Julio Ricky Aguero, Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in San Angelo. Ricky was born April 12, 1934 to Juan Gabriel and Conzuelo Abundis Aguero in Leander, Williamson County, Texas. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Julio Ricky Aguero III., the mother of his children Mary D. Hernandez, his siblings Fransico, Isauro, Antonio, Basilisia, Beatrice, Rosa, and Blas.
Ricky is survived by his longtime sweetheart Elvira Acosta and her daughters Patricia Clemmons, Betty Delgado (Joshua) and Candy Huerta (Emmanuel). He is also survived by his children Robert (Irma), Theresa Aguero, Gabriel Aguero (Delmira), Ricky Jr. (Mercedes) and his brother Luis Aguero. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ricky worked at Saint John's Hospital and has been retired for many years. He enjoyed collecting and repairing C.B. radios, to his CB friends he was known as "The Lonely Boy". He also enjoyed listening to oldies on his radio and recording music.
Ricky spent many summers watching over his granddaughter, Monica Gabrielle Aguero. Lovingly known as "Papo", they spend many summers taking long walks and sharing stories from his childhood. Ricky was loved by many and will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9am to 8pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel located at 1939 Sherwood Way. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday November 1, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery. Pallbearers: Gabriel Aguero, Monica Aguero, Julio Ricky Aguero, Jr., Robert Aguero, Theresa Aguero, Adam Aguero, Johnathen Acosta, Joshua Delgado. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
