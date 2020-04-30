|
Julius S. Daniels
San Angelo - Julius S. Daniels, 79, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1940 in South Amboy, NJ to Helen and Julius Daniels Sr. Julius graduated from high school in New Jersey in 1959 and began a 26-year long career in the Air Force in December of that same year, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo. Julius married Jeanette Holderness on October 18, 1963 in Orlando, FL. They were married for 50 years when Jeanette passed away at age 76 in San Angelo on February 26, 2013. Julius will be buried next to her at Fairmount Cemetery. Julius loved his family, working with his hands, and stamp collecting. Julius was close to his granddaughter Michelle Daniels who provided loving care for him during the past three years. He is survived by his two sons James Roger Daniels and his wife Melanie, and David Daniel Daniels and his wife Regina; four grandchildren Corey Daniels and his wife Jennifer, Joel Daniels and his wife Elizabeth, Emily Endsley and her husband Jason, and Michelle Daniels; 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020