June "Nana" Ponsetti
San Angelo - June (Nana) Ponsetti, on Tuesday, June 02, 2020, prayed her first rosary in heaven. Having been born on June 3, 1931 to George H. Fleischmann and Lillian (Stevens) Fleischmann, in Benton, Illinois; she will also celebrate her first heavenly birthday with the love of her life, Tim Ponsetti.
She wanted everyone to know two significant things: that she was Catholic and everyone should call her Nana. Thirty-nine years ago she experienced an asthma attack which led to short-term memory loss; eleven years ago she was diagnosed with Parkinson Disease and through it all, she never lost her unforgettable smile or faith and managed to teach her family life lessons along the way. A special thanks goes to the neighbors on St. Mary's Street who kept watchful eyes on her as she walked to Holy Angels to attend daily mass.
Nana had an abundance of love for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great-great; in return, she was adored. Her family has spent endless hours searching for eye glasses, rosaries, earrings, etc. while she sat, watched us, and told us to pray to Saint Anthony. You never left the house without a blessing and a smile; they went hand-in-hand.
Mother was preceded in death by husband, Tim Ponsetti; daughter, Theresa Jo Martinez; parents, George and Lillian Fleischmann; in-laws, John and Lillian Ponsetti; sister, Mary Jo Olson; sister-in-law, Clara Kondoudi; brothers-in-law, Jack and John Ponsetti, Jr.; two nephews, and two nieces.
June is survived by her children: Cyndy Ponsetti Reed, Toni Rodriguez (Artie), Tim Ponsetti (Pam), Steve Ponsetti (Martha), Trish Lopez (Conrad), Robert Ponsetti (Diane), and John Paul Ponsetti (Cathlynne); sister-in-law, Pat Hill; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
It would take pages to thank all the friends and people who played a part in Nana's care and who all fell in love with her along the way. We do have to thank one person that quickly changed her life with her love and attention; Olga Lynn, thank you for giving us hours of FaceTime and your dedication. The Springs Memory Care provided her with a dignified, comfortable transition. Thank you to Kindred Hospice for the phone calls and support from Randa, Pam, Lorie, Kyle, Donna, and the caring aides who attended to her needs.
A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 a.m at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be grandsons, with honorary pallbearers; Manuel Gallegos, Mark Rauterkus, and Mike Perciful. Those attending the funeral Mass must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation.
Donations may be made to Carmelite Nuns, St Joseph's Way, Christoval, TX 76935 or Kindred Hospice, 116 West Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903
A quote from Nana; "If you haven't learned something new today, you wasted your day."
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.