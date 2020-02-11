|
Junious R. Croker
San Angelo - Bill was born to Henry H. Croker and Cora Belle Standridge Croker on August 16, 1922 in Comanche County Texas. He passed away February 5, 2020 in Big Spring, Texas at the age of 97.
Bill grew up learning to hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors. Bill's love of fishing, especially in Colorado, lasted a lifetime.
Bill joined the US Navy in 1941 and served as a radioman aboard the destroyer USS Aulick in the South Pacific. He returned home after the war to Comanche where for several years he owned and operated a Mobil service station.
In 1993, he moved to San Angelo and married his childhood friend Cloda Wayland. They were very active in the Three Rivers Sams RV Club, loved country-western dancing, and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with family. She preceded him in death in 2005. He resided at Rio Concho Manor until his health declined and then moved to the Veterans Home in Big Spring.
Survived by his family by marriage: E J & Jonnie Roberts, Shelley & Brent Jenkins, Shana & Lance Gilley and Sherrey & Tony Martino and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Ward, Kathleen Jenkins, Lane and Shelby Gilley, Sara and Mia Martino. He is also survived by Marsha and Jerry Newman, Charlotte and Leonard Sanders, Fletch & Wanda Fletcher, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
