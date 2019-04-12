|
Justin Watson
San Angelo - Justin Lane Watson passed away on March 31, 2019. He was born Jan. 20, 1988 in San Angelo TX. He was currently 31. Justin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Holland and uncle, Paul Holland.
He is survived by his parents Bobby Watson JR & Lori Holland Watson, 1 brother Jamie Watson and 1 sister Nicole Martinez, 2 grandmothers Mary Holland & Doris Anderson & 2 special nephews Bryce Medley & Boston Solis all from San Angelo. 1 special step-daughter Jiselle Clegg of Midland, 1 grandfather Bobby Watson Sr., from Midland.
Justin worked as a concrete finisher and was very talented in drawing. Justin was very independent and was always there for someone in need. He loved kids and being his own kind of individuality. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
Memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday April 14, 2019 at 3pm. 2321 Armstrong St. San Angelo TX.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 12, 2019