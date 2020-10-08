Karen Kay Holmans Magee
Dallas - Karen Kay Holmans Magee, age 74, of Dallas, and long-time San Angelo resident, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Dallas. There will be a time of visitation held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas. Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Burkett Cemetery Pavilion with David Heath officiating. Interment will follow in the Burkett Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home. Burkett Cemetery is located on Highway 206 in Burkett, Coleman County, Texas.
She was born Karen Kay Holmans on July 17, 1946, the daughter of Willard and Evelyn Hill Holmans. She grew up in Coleman where she attended school and graduated in the Class of 1964. On June 29, 1970 she married Robert Kenneth Magee and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2010. She married her second husband, James Cook, in 2011 and on October 9, 2014 he preceded her in death. She lived in San Angelo for many years and had recently moved to Dallas to be closer to her family. While living in San Angelo, she was a member of Southgate Church of Christ. She had an uncanny memory for song lyrics, beautiful left hand penmanship, a fondness for classic TV shows and films, adult coloring books, and cats. Always a smile and a positive attitude.
She is survived by one son, Robert Kelly Magee and wife Cathy of Mesquite; five grandchildren, Kelly, Jonathan, Brendan, Caitlin and Madeline; one brother, Jim Holmans, wife Myra, and niece Melissa Holmans of Abilene.
