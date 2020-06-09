Karen Sue Burke
San Angelo - Karen Sue Burke, 67, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 in San Angelo. Karen was born December 19, 1952 in Dennison, Ohio to William and Rebecca Burke. She grew up in Dennison and graduated from Claymont High School in 1970. After high school, she started her career in the Petroleum Industry. Karen worked doing administrative duties and managing offices for Pool Well Servicing, Nabors, and Globe Well Services during her career which spanned over 40 years. She retired from Globe Well Services in 2017 and was currently working with her sons Michael & Blake Scandolari at MLS, Welding, LLC. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. While her sons were young, she served as President for the PTA at Austin Elementary and later Area Wide PTA President. Karen also served on the Board of Directors for the Northern Little League Organization in San Angelo. In her later years, she adored spending time with her grandchildren and loved attending their school and sporting events. Her hobbies included cooking for her family, reading, and attending the San Angelo Symphony and Women of Joy Conferences. She was an elder and longtime member of Community Hills Christian Church and loved all her ladies in the Wednesday Life Group bible study. Karen's tremendous love for her family and her incredible faith in the Lord will live on in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss her! She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her sons, Michael Scandolari and his wife Kristin, of San Angelo and Blake Scandolari and his wife Julie, also of San Angelo; her Grandchildren, Weston, Rylan, Garin, and Paislee Scandolari, all of San Angelo; and her Sister, Barbara Sheely and her husband Bob, of Sugar Creek, OH. A Celebration of Karen's life will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Community Hills Christian Church with Pastor Vance McIntosh officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hills Christian Church. Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.